Maria Zakharova – Compromise on Karabakh Conflict Resolution Should Not Harm People Living There

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that compromise in the settlement of NK issue should not be reached to the detriment of “people, who currently live in Nagorno Karabakh.”

“I believe the two [conflicting] parties [Armenian and Azerbaijani] have their [own] views on the resolution of this matter,” she said. “An established format exists for the resolution of this truly old problem, [and] which implies compromise. Seeking compromise is bringing the parties’ positions closer together.

“The situation requires a solution and a progress; this is why contacts have become more intense, especially in recent times.

“Russia, as a participant in the respective format, is doing its utmost, everything necessary, for its part, to find the compromise. It is desirable that it be found, and the sooner the better; but without harming the peoples of the two countries, and, of course, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.” Zakharova concluded.