YEREVAN — In the opening round of Group F in the European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Armenian national team hosted Portugal at Yerevan’s Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. The match ended in a 0–5 victory for Portugal.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 10th minute, with João Félix netting a goal through a powerful header. Their advantage grew in the 21st minute, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored. Ten minutes later, João Cancelo added a third goal for Portugal.

At the start of the second half, in the 46th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo struck again with a precise long-range shot, making it 0–4. Portugal’s fifth goal came in the 61st minute, when João Félix scored his second of the match.

Armenia will play its next match at home against the Republic of Ireland on September 9 at 20:00.