VARNA – Armenian gymnast Artur Avetisyan became the winner of the World Challenge Cup held in Varna, Bulgaria. The Armenian athlete won gold on the rings with 14,500 points in the final.

All four representatives of the Armenian national team made it to the finals. Artur Tovmasyan took 6th place on the rings with 13,766 points. Olympic bronze medalist, world champion, and two-time European champion Artur Davtyan finished 4th in the pommel horse exercise with 14,266 points. European youth champion Erik Baghdasaryan achieved the 8th result on parallel bars.