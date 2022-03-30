LOS ANGELES, CA – The Armenian Council of America-PAC (ACA-PAC) is proud to announce its endorsement of Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell for the June 7th Los Angeles City elections.

The endorsement process included a careful evaluation and analysis of the background of each candidate, their commitment to public service, their commitment to Armenian American issues, actions they have taken towards promoting good governance in the City of Los Angeles for its citizens, and their future goals towards the prosperity and positive growth of the city.

Los Angeles has been home to hundreds of thousands of citizens of Armenian descent for many decades and Armenian Americans have been an integral force in the fabric and makeup of this racially, ethnically, religiously, socioeconomically, and culturally diverse city.

ACA-PAC is proud to endorse Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez for the Los Angeles City Council District 7 (CD 7) and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell for the Los Angeles City Council District 13 (CD 13). While CD 7 encompasses one of the most vibrant and fastest growing Armenian American communities in Los Angeles and CD 13 encompasses historical Armenian American communities, including the Little Armenia district of Hollywood.

ACA-PAC encourages all Armenian Americans to exercise their civic duties and rights as citizens on June 7 by voting for these candidates who represent our common values, ideals, and aspirations for the progress of our long-standing and growing communities in Los Angeles.