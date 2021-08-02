YEREVAN — Armenian President Armen Sarkisian appointed acting Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan to the post of prime minister on August 2, the first day of the parliament’s new term following an election six weeks ago.

Sarkisian signed the relevant decree after the ruling Civil Contract party nominated Pashinyan to the post as lawmakers started the inaugural session.

Pashinyan has 15 days to win approval for a cabinet from parliament.

His Civil Contract party holds 71 of the legislature’s 101 seats since snap elections in June prompted by a crisis following a truce in intense fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh and nearby districts.