Armenia–Iran Cultural Ties Rooted in Centuries of History

PERSEPOLIS — As part of the official visit of Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, Zhanna Andreasyan, to the Islamic Republic of Iran, an open-air concert by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra was held today at the historic Persepolis archaeological complex.

The unique event was attended by Minister Zhanna Andreasyan, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Governor of Fars Province Hossein Ali Amiri, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Grigor Hovhannisyan, and other high-ranking officials.

Before the concert, Minister Andreasyan, Deputy Minister Artur Martirosyan, and members of the Armenian delegation toured the Persepolis site and learned about its history. In the Hall of Tribute, the Armenian delegation was shown the oldest known document of friendship between the Armenian and Iranian peoples, dating back more than 2,500 years.

The concert opened with the national anthems of both countries.

In her welcoming remarks, Minister Andreasyan said:

“Today, against the backdrop of Persepolis, the histories and cultures of two ancient civilizations have come together. This jubilee concert, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, is a symbol of friendship, mutual respect, and cultural dialogue between our countries.”

She stressed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent official visit to Armenia was another testament to the ongoing development of high-level political dialogue and mutual respect between the two countries, further strengthening bilateral relations and opening new perspectives for cooperation.

“This jubilee concert, with its sublime music, transcends political boundaries. It speaks of universal values—peace, cooperation, and the harmonious coexistence of cultures. It is especially symbolic that today’s concert is taking place in Persepolis, a site memorable to us all, since here, in the Behistun inscription, we find the earliest written historical reference to our people,” Andreasyan added.

She also recalled that from the time of the Greek historian Xenophon, Persepolis was called the “Gate of All Nations,” where delegations from different peoples gathered with messages of peace and respect.

Minister Andreasyan highlighted that Armenia and Iran’s cultural ties stretch back through the centuries, and cultural dialogue is being renewed in Persepolis—a site that has endured the trials of time and embodies the triumphs of human creativity and imagination.

She expressed pride and reverence that Armenian music resounded under Persepolis’s ancient walls, as the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra—celebrating its centenary and having performed on the world’s greatest stages—marks this milestone in neighboring and friendly Iran.

The minister also recalled that years earlier, under the direction of conductor Loris Tjeknavorian, the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra had performed in Tehran’s Vahdat Hall:

“Today’s concert is not only a tribute to the past, but also a message for the future, as art is a golden bridge between peoples, cultures, and generations. May the sounds of this memorable concert continue weaving cultural bridges between the friendly peoples of Armenia and Iran.”

She concluded by thanking the Iranian authorities, Minister Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, the Fars provincial leadership, and Armenia’s embassy in Iran for their support in organizing the event.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran, Grigor Hovhannisyan, also addressed the audience, emphasizing the significant support of the Iranian side in organizing the orchestra’s jubilee concert:

“We stand at the threshold of history’s immortality and culture’s power. The ancient columns of Persepolis, its Gate of Nations, and its rock-carved monuments amaze us with their grandeur and vitality. This is a crossroads of myth, civilization, and incredible reality, where past and present merge. Here we feel the enduring cultural and historical bond between Armenia and Iran, a bond strengthened by this very concert.”

The concert was conducted by the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Eduard Topchjan.

The evening featured renowned tenor Liparit Avetisyan, who performed Sayat-Nova’s aria “Im Kamancha” from Alexander Harutyunyan’s opera Sayat-Nova, Konstantin Petrosyan’s Armenia, and Robert Amirkhanyan’s Dream, My Homeland. The program also included Rouhollah Khaleghi’s patriotic song Oh Iran. The highlight of the evening was the performance of Aram Khachaturian’s monumental Symphony No. 2.

The concert, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, was organized in cooperation with Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, Armenia’s Embassy in Iran, the Orchestra itself, Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and the Fars Provincial Government.

As part of the event, Minister Andreasyan awarded a certificate of gratitude to Iranian-Armenian composer Razmik Ohanyan. The orchestra’s last visit to Iran was 25 years ago, when in February 2000 it performed Loris Tjeknavorian’s opera Rostam and Sohrab at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall under the composer’s direction.