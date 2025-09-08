NEW YORK — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will honor a remarkable group of philanthropists and humanitarians at the 10th Anniversary Aurora Prize Ceremony on November 6, 2025. The milestone event on historic Ellis Island—an enduring symbol of hope for a better future—will celebrate the courage and commitment of local humanitarians risking their lives to save others in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The evening will culminate in the announcement of the 2025 Aurora Prize Laureate, who will receive $1 million to support their frontline humanitarian work and extend their impact through local humanitarians and grassroots relief organizations.

Alice Greenwald, Board Member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Founder of Memory Matters LLC, said: “The symbolic setting of this gathering reminds us why Aurora was founded—to honor those whose generosity of spirit compels them to act with empathy and compassion in the face of great human suffering. The life-changing achievements of philanthropists and humanitarians celebrated by Aurora show that, even in a world that can feel short on empathy, we with are capable of being guided by kindness and concern for others.”

Alongside the Laureate and humanitarians, the Ceremony will honor remarkable philanthropists who embody Aurora’s core value of Gratitude in Action—demonstrating appreciation for the contributions and bravery of others through one’s own actions. These Honorees represent the enduring spirit of modern philanthropy, using their influence and resources to create meaningful, lasting change:

Henrietta H. Fore , Former Administrator of USAID, is a leader in advancing economic development, improving health and education, and delivering humanitarian assistance. As the Executive Director of UNICEF, Ms. Fore led the organization’s largest ever childhood and vaccination procurement and delivery and spearheaded efforts to assess the impact of climate change on children.

, Former Administrator of USAID, is a leader in advancing economic development, improving health and education, and delivering humanitarian assistance. As the Executive Director of UNICEF, Ms. Fore led the organization’s largest ever childhood and vaccination procurement and delivery and spearheaded efforts to assess the impact of climate change on children. Graça Machel , Founder of Graça Machel Trust and Foundation for Community Development, is a women’s and children’s rights advocate who has dedicated her life to advancing freedom, improving education, and upholding human dignity. A former schoolteacher and the first Education Minister of Mozambique, Ms. Machel’s work with The Elders has shone a spotlight on humanitarian and human rights crises around the world.

, Founder of Graça Machel Trust and Foundation for Community Development, is a women’s and children’s rights advocate who has dedicated her life to advancing freedom, improving education, and upholding human dignity. A former schoolteacher and the first Education Minister of Mozambique, Ms. Machel’s work with The Elders has shone a spotlight on humanitarian and human rights crises around the world. Michael Milken , Chairman of the Milken Institute, is a financier and philanthropist who has dedicated more than fifty years to supporting medical research, education, public health and expanding access to capital. As co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation and founder of the Milken Institute, he has helped accelerate scientific and social progress worldwide, exemplifying the power of strategic philanthropy.

, Chairman of the Milken Institute, is a financier and philanthropist who has dedicated more than fifty years to supporting medical research, education, public health and expanding access to capital. As co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation and founder of the Milken Institute, he has helped accelerate scientific and social progress worldwide, exemplifying the power of strategic philanthropy. David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Carlyle, is a financier and philanthropist whose global support for arts, education, health, and civic initiatives has left a lasting impact. Mr. Rubenstein serves as Chairman of several leading cultural and educational institutions, advancing public service through thoughtful and deliberate philanthropy.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Co-Founder of the next chapter and Board Member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, added: “The Ceremony will highlight the profound connection between those who sought safety in the past and those who extend a hand to help others today. Our Honorees are extraordinary individuals who embody the true meaning and spirit of modern philanthropy. Each has dedicated decades to making a tangible difference in the world in various ways, and their generosity extends a legacy of gratitude across generations.”

The evening will be co-hosted by award-winning journalist Judy Woodruff and bestselling author David Ignatius and will feature live performances from Grammy-nominated artists Rufus Wainwright and Aloe Blacc.