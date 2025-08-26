TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke about his recent visit to Armenia, according to Mehr news agency.

Pezeshkian said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had assured him that Iran’s concerns were fully taken into account during Armenia’s discussions and agreements with Azerbaijan and the United States. He emphasized that the “3+3” regional cooperation platform, with the participation of Iran and Russia, is a more effective mechanism for addressing issues in the Caucasus region.

He also underlined the importance of organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS in expanding cooperation.

The Iranian president further stated that he would personally oversee the accelerated construction of the Rasht–Astara railway, a key project in the North–South international transport corridor linking the Persian Gulf to Russia and Central Asia.

For his part, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s strong support for Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, calling it a fundamental and essential element of their partnership. He also noted that trade between the two countries grew by 11 percent in the first half of 2025.

The Russian president additionally shared the main outcomes of his recent talks in Alaska with U.S. President Donald Trump.