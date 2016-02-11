Top Posts
Home Armenian Genocide Ümit Kurt Says Turkish Denial of Armenian Genocide Based on Lost Sense of Reality
Armenian GenocideFeaturedNews

Ümit Kurt Says Turkish Denial of Armenian Genocide Based on Lost Sense of Reality

February 11, 2016

FRESNO (Fresno Bee) — Turkish historian Ümit Kurt recalls how he first heard in his early 20s of the Armenian historical presence in Turkey – a presence the Turkish government has spent decades trying to erase.

After entering an old house that had been turned into a cafe in the Turkish city of Aintab, Kurt said, “I saw some weird letters, and I thought they were Arabic or Persian letters because my historic consciousness went back that far – as if there was no Greeks, there was no Armenians, there was no Jews, who had lived in this land.”

After questioning the owner of the cafe about the history of the building, Kurt was told that it once belonged to Armenians. Since that experience, Kurt has often written about the appropriation of Armenian land and property by Turks.

Some societies are capable of openly discussing their history, Kurt said. Others, “because their past and present is intertwined, in a way that causes them to lose their sense of reality,” Kurt said. “In Turkish society, this (lost) sense of reality is most obvious in the case of denying, or not acknowledging, the Armenian genocide.

“Confronting the past is a societal problem, rather than an individual one,” Kurt said.

This erasure of Armenian history in Turkey occurs from an early age, with textbooks and school curriculum teaching that the genocide – referred to as the “Armenian matter” – is a lie, Kurt said.

“Because Turkey founded its existence on the absence of ‘the other,’ every conversation on its existence inspires fear and anxiety,” Kurt said. “The chief difficulty in speaking on the Armenian issue in Turkey lies in this existence-absence dilemma.”

2 comments
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Turpanjian Family Endows $3 Million Chair in Contemporary Armenian Studies at USC

April 20, 2012

Freedom House Upgrades Karabakh’s Rights Rating

January 17, 2013

Full-Page Ad in Today’s Wall Street Journal Denying Armenian Genocide

April 20, 2016

Boston-Area Teachers Receive Full-Day Training on Armenian Genocide Education

August 19, 2016

Rep. Schiff Honors Victims of Sumgait Pogrom

March 4, 2014

Armenia to Use Proceeds From Eurobonds to Repay Russian Loan

October 3, 2013

Levon Ter-Petrosian: No Agreement on Karabakh Without Stepanakert’s Signature

September 20, 2010

US Deeply Concerned about Armenian Captive’s Death

August 16, 2014

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Cemile Giousouf

July 15, 2016

UN Expert Calls for Action to Improve the Lives of Armenia’s Displaced

September 20, 2010

2 comments

Berge Jololian February 11, 2016 at 3:38 pm

The Turks have not only murdered humans, destroyed an ancient culture civilization and rewritten history, but they continue to legitimize the act as well as the racist ideology that led to the genocide.

Genocide Acknowledgment without Accountability is hollow and meaningless. Genocide acknowledgment without accountability is worse than denial.

Not demanding accountability would mean to reward!

Accountability is for land acquired-by-way of genocide, accountability for the wealth of Armenians acquired-by-way-of genocide, and accountability for the lives of millions of Armenians & Christians murdered in a genocide.

Reply
joe February 21, 2016 at 9:31 am

If Denial is the last phase of all genocide, that means the Armenian Genocide, with the help of the deniers, including modern Turkey, Israel, United States and Great Britain, are helping perpetuate the genocide till this day. Its seem there is gain in it for them somehow. Why else help the Turkish amnesia mass charade that’s in place?

Reply

Leave a Reply























 