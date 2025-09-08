YEREVAN — The issue of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages illegally held in Azerbaijan remains a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the ministry told Radar Armenia in response to an inquiry.

According to the MFA, this matter and possible solutions continue to be discussed not only during contacts with the Azerbaijani side, where a positive resolution is expected, but also in meetings with international partners on both bilateral and multilateral platforms. In addition, regular meetings are held with the families of prisoners, missing persons, and victims of enforced disappearances, as well as with a number of international organizations, including the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Radar Armenia also asked how communication with Armenian captives in Baku will be maintained following the suspension of the ICRC delegation’s activities in Azerbaijan. The MFA responded that ICRC representatives have publicly stated they will continue cooperating with Azerbaijan to provide assistance to persons protected under international humanitarian law.

The ministry’s reply further emphasized that Minister Ararat Mirzoyan consistently raises the issue of the release of Armenian prisoners of war in meetings with international partners. The MFA added that the initialing, and later the signing, of a “Peace Agreement” would create a favorable environment for addressing humanitarian issues more effectively.