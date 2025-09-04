As part of the centennial celebrations of Sergei Parajanov’s birth, the film “I Will Take Revenge Through Love – S. Parajanov” will be screened for the first time in the United States in a festival format.

Produced jointly by Armenia and France under Boomerang Media.am, the American premiere will take place on September 14 at the New Jersey International Film Festival. It will then be shown on September 20 at the Seattle Film Festival as part of a special program. The film had its world premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival and has since been screened at other prestigious festivals, including Ghent (Belgium) and Mar del Plata (Argentina).

The documentary was created with the support of Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the Armenian Cinema Foundation (successor of the National Cinema Center of Armenia), France’s National Center for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC), and Cine+ France.

The producers are Ani Voskanyan (AVA Films) and Zara Djian (Boomerang Media.am), with Stéphane Jourdan serving as the French co-producer.

After six months of collaboration, the festival organizers and Boomerang Media.am director Zara Djian prepared an exclusive program titled “Kino Armenia: Triad of Past and Present” (program link). The program features the works of three renowned Armenian filmmakers: Sergei Parajanov’s masterpiece “The Color of Pomegranates”, Canadian-Armenian director Atom Egoyan’s “Calendar”, and Zara Djian’s documentary “I Will Take Revenge Through Love”.

This cultural initiative serves as a unique bridge between past and present, highlighting the rich layers and artistic value of Armenian cinema.

In addition to the film screenings, Seattle’s program will include other cultural events, such as a concert with Armenian musicians, an art exhibition dedicated to Armenian creativity, and a thematic corner presenting Sergei Parajanov’s artistic motifs.