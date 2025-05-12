YEREVAN — On May 10, members of the European Association of Judges (EAJ) visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, accompanied by Alexander Azaryan, President of the Union of Judges of Armenia.

Over 70 delegates from around 40 countries were welcomed by Edita Gzoyan, Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. She guided the visitors through the memorial complex and shared the history behind its creation. Gzoyan also drew attention to three cross-stones (khachkars) placed at Tsitsernakaberd in memory of Armenians killed during the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the late 20th century in Sumgait, Kirovabad (Ganja), and Baku. She emphasized the connection between these events and the Armenian Genocide.

The visiting judges laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and observed a moment of silence in honor of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide. Gzoyan also explained the history behind the commemorative stones located at the rear of the Memorial Wall. These niches contain small urns filled with soil taken from the graves of foreign public figures, politicians, intellectuals, and missionaries who raised their voices against the mass killings and genocide of Armenians by the Ottoman government in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they viewed both permanent and temporary exhibits. At the conclusion of their visit, members of the European Association of Judges planted a silver fir tree in the Memory Park in honor of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.