TOKYO — In Tokyo, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba.

Prime Minister Ishiba welcomed Pashinyan’s visit to Japan, stressing that it provides an excellent opportunity to further develop Armenia–Japan relations and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. He noted that Japan highly values strengthening friendly ties with Armenia and implementing joint initiatives across various fields. Ishiba also welcomed the fact that Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached peace, expressing hope that the region will enjoy lasting and stable peace.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality, emphasizing Armenia’s readiness to give new momentum to Armenia–Japan cooperation. He highlighted that Armenia attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with Japan, particularly in the economic sphere.

Pashinyan announced that a bilateral business forum is planned in the near future, which will significantly contribute to expanding trade and economic relations. He expressed confidence that this will lead to a substantial increase in Japanese commercial investments in Armenia.

The Armenian leader also underlined the cooperation established in recent years between Armenia and Japan in disaster prevention, human resource development, infrastructure, and the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises, among other areas. He praised Japan’s consistent engagement in Armenia through development and technical assistance programs.

Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated his counterpart on hosting Expo 2025 and wished it great success. At the same time, he thanked Japan for supporting Armenia’s participation in the exhibition. Both sides emphasized that the expo represents a unique opportunity to advance Armenia–Japan cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the main areas of cooperation, including expanding economic and investment relations, strengthening ties in education, science, and culture, and developing tourism. They also exchanged views on further steps toward ensuring peace and stability in the region.

In honor of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, an official dinner was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.