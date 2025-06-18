MONTEVIDEO — Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, along with several senior government officials, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a TUMO Center for Creative Technologies near Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, the Armenian Embassy in Uruguay reports.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay, Mariam Gevorgyan, was present at the event, which also brought together Uruguay’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mario Lubetkin; Minister of Defense, Sandra Lazo; Minister of Education and Culture, José Carlos Mahía; President of Ceibal (Uruguay’s educational innovation center), Fiorella Haim; and President of the National Administration of Public Education, Daniel Corbo Caggiani, among other high-ranking officials.

President Orsi delivered remarks at the ceremony, highlighting Uruguay’s dedication to cutting-edge education and its expanding collaboration with Armenia. Other speakers included Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports—which is co-developing the center—along with Fiorella Haim and Daniel Caggiani, who emphasized the importance of digital skills in shaping Uruguay’s future workforce.

The TUMO Center in Uruguay is scheduled to open in 2026 and will be located adjacent to Montevideo’s Carrasco International Airport. The project is being implemented in partnership with Corporación América Airports and Ceibal, as part of a broader initiative to bring world-class, tech-driven education to Uruguayan teens, inspired by the TUMO model created in Armenia.

Later this year, new TUMO Centers are expected to launch in Argentina, the United States, the Netherlands, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Portugal. TUMO Centers are already operating in several countries across Europe and beyond—including France, Portugal, Japan, and more.