William Saroyan’s Unpublished Works at Ararat-Eskijian Museum

September 26, 2018

MISSUIN HILLS, CA — On the occasion of William Saroyan’s 110th birthday, Elly Award-winning playwright and director Aram Kouyoumdjian will stage excerpts from the Pulitzer-Prize winning author’s unpublished plays. Kouyoumdjian was granted special permission by Stanford University, where Saroyan’s unpublished manuscripts are housed, to create a world premiere production that will feature scenes from never-before-staged plays, interwoven with biographical context and literary insights. The production will be performed by Vista Players, “a boundlessly talented” ensemble that “set the standard by which others were judged” (Sacramento News & Review).

Aram Kouyoumdjian wrote his Master’s thesis on William Saroyan’s unpublished Armenian-themed plays. He is the winner of Elly Awards both for directing (Three Hotels) and writing (The Farewells), and his feature plays and solo pieces have been performed in half a dozen cities, from Los Angeles (Fountain Theatre) to London (Finborough Theatre). Kouyoumdjian’s most recent work has included an adaptation of Levon Shant’s Ancient Gods (2014); Happy Armenians (Los Angeles, 2015; Sacramento, 2016); and i Go On, an open-air, site-specific performance piece in conjunction with the iWitness installation (DTLA’s Grand Park, 2015; Glendale Central Park, 2017). His forthcoming plays are 49 States and Constantinople.

The Event will take place on Sunday October 07,  3PM at Ararat-Eskijian Museum 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills Ca 91345 in the museum, space is limited please call for reservation,
free admission.

Please contact (747) 500-7585 or eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com.

