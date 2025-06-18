Charged with Inciting Unlawful Seizure of Power

YEREVAN — The Criminal Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has ruled to detain businessman Samvel Karapetyan for two months. The decision was announced to reporters outside the courthouse by Karapetyan’s lawyer, Armen Feroyan.

The defense attorney called the decision unlawful and stated their intention to appeal it to a higher court. According to Feroyan, the court’s ruling lacks sufficient legal grounds to justify pretrial detention as a preventive measure.

The Investigative Committee had submitted a motion to the court requesting Karapetyan’s arrest.

“A criminal case was initiated under Article 422, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, based on a report received by the Department for Crimes Against State Power, Constitutional Order, and Public Security of the Investigative Committee. The case concerns public calls allegedly made by S.K. during a media interview advocating for the unlawful usurpation of power and the seizure of governmental authority in a manner not provided for by the Constitution of Armenia,” the Investigative Committee reported.

“On June 18, 2025, a motion was submitted to the supervising prosecutor to initiate public criminal prosecution, which was granted the same day. S.K. was arrested and brought before the investigative body. A separate motion was submitted to the court seeking his detention as a preventive measure,” the statement continued.

It is noted that businessman Samvel Karapetyan left his residence late at night and departed with law enforcement officers.

Earlier, Karapetyan had given an interview commenting on church-state relations, saying:

“A small group, forgetting Armenian history and the millennia-old legacy of the Armenian Church, has attacked both the Church and the Armenian people. I have always stood by the Armenian Church and the Armenian people. If politicians fail, then we will intervene in our own way against the campaign targeting the Church.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to Karapetyan’s remarks.

Special forces conducted searches at Karapetyan’s residence in Yerevan. According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Narek Sargsyan, operations were underway and several individuals had been taken into custody.

Samvel Karapetyan is one of the wealthiest Armenian businessmen in Russia, with an estimated net worth of around $3 billion, according to various sources.