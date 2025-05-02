YEREVAN — President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, which reads:

“Dear compatriots,

Dear workers,

I warmly congratulate you all on May 1st—International Workers’ Day. This day gives us the opportunity to recognize and appreciate the role of work in our lives, in the development of society, and in strengthening our statehood.

Work is the foundation upon which both our personal and family well-being, as well as the progress and prosperity of the state, are built. For centuries, our people have been distinguished by their diligence, creativity, and dedication.

Our history is full of examples of how we have overcome challenges and created new values through our hard work. Even today, our citizens work with dedication, contributing to the development of our country.

May 1st is also an appropriate occasion to reflect on our achievements and outline the paths for future development. We have an obligation to create conditions where every citizen can realize their potential, receive fair compensation, and work in dignified conditions.

I express my gratitude to all workers who, through their daily efforts, contribute to the advancement of our country. I extend special appreciation to those who continue to conscientiously fulfill their professional duties under difficult circumstances.

Once again, I congratulate us all on this May Day holiday and wish you good health, well-being, and new successes.”