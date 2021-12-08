PASADENA — The Pasadena Antique Warehouse presents iconic Armenian artist Armen Atanyan’s solo art exhibition, “Layers” on December 17th, from 6-10pm.

“Layers” is Atanyan’s first exhibition in the United States in a decade. He will be presenting all original works of art from the last ten years, available for purchase.

Wine, hors d’oeuvres and live instrumental music will be accompanying the art work at Pasadena Antique Warehouse, a unique venue reminiscent of the speakeasies of the bootleg era.

Atanyan’s paintings are the imagination come to life. Rooted in ancient mythology, they are unique, supernatural and abstract takes on history, human relations and existential themes. “Layers” refers to all of the different layers that go into each painting: multi-dimensional stories that mean something different to each observer. Atanyan paints a story then challenges the viewer to interpret it in their own way, through their own perspective. No two people will interpret a painting in the same way.

Pasadena Antique Warehouse is located at 1609 E. Washington Blvd. Pasadena, 91104.

No RSVP is required, this is a free event and our doors are open to everybody.