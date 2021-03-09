YEREVAN — Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s duties as UNICEF’s Representative to Armenia were suspended due to “failures in implementing her mandate and non-cooperative conduct,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

“The shortcomings of UNICEF Representative Marin Clark-Hatting in the implementation of her mandate and the non-cooperative work were problematic for the Armenian side, so the Armenian government decided to terminate her duties as UNICEF Representative in the Republic of Armenia,” Naghdalyan said.

She added the decision was made known to the UN Resident Coordinator and UNICEF representatives.