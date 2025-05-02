Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

On May 1st, we celebrate International Workers’ Day, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of us on this occasion.

Civilization is built and developed through work. Labor is the tool by which we can improve the lives of both individuals and society. The key word here is “can.” Work, of course, is a necessary—but not sufficient—condition for improving the life of an individual or society. Only effective work yields meaningful results, and for work to be effective, it must be based on knowledge and the continuous development of skills—in other words, on education and learning.

Often, when we speak of education, knowledge, and knowledge-based labor, we instinctively think of scientific, technical, technological, and research work—which, of course, is true.

But every kind of work becomes much more effective when it involves a deliberate effort to expand and deepen one’s knowledge of that work—its nuances and specificities. This principle applies universally: to craftsmanship, art, entrepreneurship, agriculture, teaching, governance, military service, public administration, labor, and leadership. The countries and societies that follow this logic have achieved—and continue to achieve—prosperity.

The Government and the ruling majority lead the Republic of Armenia guided by this principle, understanding that it is not an easy path. To speak of expanding knowledge and developing skills is to acknowledge that there are things we do not yet know.

And sometimes it is difficult—on individual, societal, and state levels—to admit that we do not know something, even though it is clear that no one knows everything. Perhaps we must find the strength to acknowledge that we live poorly to the extent of what we do not know and live well to the extent of what we do know. Therefore, to expand our well-being, we must reduce what we do not know and expand what we do know. This can only happen through the closest interconnection between work and education—education and work.

Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

I congratulate you all on Workers’ Day and wish that work brings each of our citizens and our society both the joy of achievement and the joy of creation. Work must be a means of creating results—and enjoying those results.

Long live the Republic of Armenia!