YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated the Turkish President on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Qurban Bayram). In return, President Erdoğan congratulated Armenia’s Prime Minister on the upcoming European Political Community Summit, set to take place in Armenia in the spring of 2026.

The two leaders discussed Armenia-Turkey relations and regional developments, agreeing to continue their dialogue.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly’s Standing Committees, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia and Turkey are engaged in a much more active and constructive dialogue than some countries that formally maintain diplomatic relations.

“Armenia and Turkey are indeed conducting a very active and productive dialogue—more so than some countries that have established diplomatic ties,” said Mirzoyan, expressing hope that this ongoing dialogue would lead to “practical outcomes,” such as the opening of borders and the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

According to the Foreign Minister, while some intermediate results have been achieved, it is now time to see concrete final outcomes.