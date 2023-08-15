NEW YORK — The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for August 16 in response to a letter from Armenia’s representative to the UN regarding the severe humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, due to a blockade imposed by Azerbaijan, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Armenia’s U.N. Ambassador Mher Margaryan asked for the meeting on the dire situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a letter to the ambassador of the United States, which holds the Security Council presidency this month.

The U.S. Mission to the U.N. said Monday the emergency open meeting will take place on Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

In his letter to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Margaryan said Azerbaijan’s complete blockade since July 15 of the Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia – has created severe shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

Armenia’s move came after Artsakh President Arayik Harutiunyan appealed to the international community for immediate action to lift the de facto blockade imposed by Azerbaijan and prevent the genocide of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York to attend the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.