PARIS — According to the 2025 Global Press Freedom Index published by the international organization Reporters Without Borders, Armenia has made significant progress. Compared to last year’s 43rd place, Armenia has climbed 9 spots, ranking 34th with a score of 73.96 points. The index includes a total of 180 countries.

For comparison: Azerbaijan ranks 167th, having fallen 4 spots from the previous year; Turkey is in 159th place, down 1 spot; Georgia ranks 114th, dropping 11 spots; Russia ranks 171st, down 9 spots; while Iran remains in the same position at 176th.

The report notes that in Armenia, the primary source of information is social media, accessed daily by two-thirds of the population. It highlights that since the “Velvet Revolution” of 2018, many new media outlets have emerged. Independent news platforms such as Civilnet.am, Hetq.am, Factor.am, and Azatutyun.am are “growing and playing the role of independent watchdogs, which is vital for democracy.” However, it also points out that “the majority of broadcast and print media, which are tied to major political and commercial interests, continue to face pressure regarding their editorial policies.”

At the same time, the organization acknowledges that despite a pluralistic media environment, Armenian media remains polarized. In its report, released on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, Reporters Without Borders states that Armenia faces an unprecedented level of disinformation and hate speech, driven by domestic political tensions, border security challenges, and the country’s complex geopolitical position between Russia and the European Union.

The state of press freedom in the country was assessed as satisfactory, with Armenia ranking ahead of all its neighboring countries. Moldova follows Armenia, though it has worsened its position this year. Norway has topped the index for several years, while Estonia ranks second this year.