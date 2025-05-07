YEREVAN — The draft of Armenia’s new Constitution is currently in the development phase. Armenian Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan shared this information during a conversation with reporters in the National Assembly.

“The draft of the new Constitution is in the development phase, and in the near future, we will discuss it with the council members. We are considering various versions, but the draft is still being developed. I have always said that the draft will be ready within 10 months.

“We have not yet discussed the timeline for when it might be put to a referendum. Once the draft is ready, we will, of course, present the key conceptual provisions to the public and thoroughly discuss what it entails.

“There is no reason or possibility to keep the new Constitution draft behind closed doors. Whenever people ask me, ‘Why aren’t you saying anything?’, I always respond, ‘We will, of course, share it,’ because in the end, it is the people who will vote ‘for or against’ the adoption of the new Constitution,” Galyan stated.