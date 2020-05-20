Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LISBON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is providing 30,000 USD to three Armenian community-based social aid organisations in Lebanon to support their activities in light of the socio-economic and medical emergency in the country due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The three organisations which will receive assistance (10,000 USD each) are: the Armenian Relief Society of Lebanon (Lipanani Oknutian Khatch), the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (Hay Grtagan Paresiragan Miutiun) and the Howard Karagheusian Commemorative Corporation. The funds will augment each organisation’s capacity to provide basic needs such as food, medicine and medical services to the most vulnerable sectors of the Armenian community.

This donation is complementary to the Department’s engagement with the Armenian educational sector in Lebanon. In December 2019 and January 2020 support was sent to the 18 Armenian schools in the country, in line with the Foundation’s focus on education. It is also in addition to the assistance provided to Armenia in April for Covid-19 related medical supplies.

The donation made by the Armenian Communities Department is in line with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation’s wider emergency Covid-19 relief programme. It is one of the several initiatives the Department has undertaken in dealing with the Coronavirus crisis.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian School Principals Accused of Illegal Campaigning

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — An Armenian civic organization on Friday claimed to have…

Dr. George Bournoutian to Speak on “Iran’s Mission of Apology to Russia” at Fresno State

FRESNO — Dr. George Bournoutian, senior professor of Middle Eastern and East…

Sign-In Locker (default)

 

New Video Dedicated to the Dialect and Customs of Hadjin Armenians

BERLIN — Houshamadyan project presents a film entitled “Hadjintsik Tum Agho En:…