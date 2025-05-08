LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Bar Association shares the wonderful news that Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated Judge Armen Tamzarian of the Los Angeles County Superior Court to serve as an Associate Justice on the California Court of Appeal. Judge Tamzarian’s 30-year distinguished legal career, determined commitment to public service, and longstanding contributions to California’s justice system exemplify the excellence and dedication which define the finest in our legal community.

Judge Tamzarian has served as a bench officer at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2013. Before that initial judicial appointment, from 2008-2013, he was a lead appellate court attorney at the Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division Three. His experience also includes more than a decade in private practice, where he was an associate and later a partner at Case, Knowlson, Jordan & Wright LLP from 1997 to 2008. Early in his career, Tamzarian served as a research attorney at the Los Angeles Superior Court. He earned a Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School, has published and spoken on issues affecting the Armenian community, and has warmly welcomed students and young lawyers to his courtroom and chambers to learn about the law.

Soon-to-be Justice Tamzarian will fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Helen Zukin to Presiding Justice of the same appellate court. Justice Zukin is one of the three honorees of the Armenian Bar Association Annual Judges’ Night and Awards Dinner to be held on June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. Tamzarian’s appointment is pending confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which includes Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert.

“The Armenian Bar Association is honored to have been in a position to support Judge Tamzarian’s nomination to the higher court,” said Lucy Varpetian, Chair of the Armenian Bar Association. “We are overjoyed! His intellect, integrity, and commitment to justice have long enriched our community and the legal profession as a whole.”

In addition, the Armenian Bar Association applauds the appointment of Melissa Baloian to the Fresno County Superior Court. Baloian, of Fresno County, brings more than two decades of diverse legal experience to the bench. She has worked as a sole practitioner since 2023 and was previously a Supervising Attorney at The Matian Firm, a Deputy District Attorney in both Madera and Fresno Counties, a Deputy City Attorney, and a Deputy Public Defender.

Baloian received her Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco, School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Adolfo Corona.

“We are both proud and thrilled to see Fresno’s own Melissa Baloian’s deep and varied legal experience recognized with this highly-heralded judicial appointment,” said Armen K. Hovannisian, Member of the Armenian Bar Association Board of Governors and Judicial Evaluation Committee. “Her service reflects the continuity of the broad contributions and rich heritage of Armenian-American legal professionals in the San Joaquin Valley and across all of California.”

The Armenian Bar Association congratulates Judge Tamzarian and Judge-Designate Baloian on these outstanding milestones in their careers and looks forward to their continued service to the people of California.