Isabel Bayrakdarian to Perform at Western Diocese St. Leon Cathedral

BURBANK — This year has been marked by the 100th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. On May 28, 1918 Armenia gained independence after having been deprived of freedom for 600 years. This year Armenians worldwide are taking part in glorious celebrations in honor of the Centennial.

For Armenians in Armenia as well as those throughout the Diaspora, 2018 is also a celebration of the 2800th anniversary of the founding of Yerevan, Armenia’s capital.

The Zvartnots Cultural Committee of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America joins in the jubilee of both anniversaries with a performance by world renowned opera star Isabel Bayrakdarian, accompanied by the UCSB String Quartet. The concert will be held under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate.

Isabel Bayrakdarian has performed in numerous well-known classical operas in opera houses around the world, including, La Scala, Paris, Canada, The Metropolitan, San Francisco, Yerevan, etc. She is also extremely knowledgeable in Armenian cultural and religious music, both as an instrumentalist and as a soloist. Isabel Bayrakdarian is the recipient of several international awards which have carried her name across the musical realm. Her awards and honors include, the Juno Award, Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal, Metropolitan Opera National Council Audition Winner (1997), Mother See of Cilicia Mesrob Mashdotz Medal (2004), Republic of Armenia Komitas and Movses Khorenatsi Medals (2017).

The concert will take place Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in St. Leon Cathedral located in Burbank.

Ticket prices are $20, $30, and $50.

For further details and to purchase tickets please contact the Western Diocese at (818)558-7474. Address: 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, 91504.