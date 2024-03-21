BRUSSELS — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

Macron and Pashinyan stressed the importance of the high-level political dialogue between Armenia and France and emphasized the determination to further strengthen multi-sector cooperation, the report said.

Steps towards normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, processes taking place in the South Caucasus region were touched upon.

The sides exchanged views on the further development and expansion of Armenia-EU cooperation.