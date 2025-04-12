MONTEVIDEO — At the initiative of Armenian-descended MP José Luis Sagián, the Uruguayan House of Representatives held a session during which lawmakers commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

According to the Embassy of Armenia in Uruguay, representatives from all political parties in parliament supported Sagián’s initiative and delivered speeches, proudly noting that Uruguay was the first country to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

In their remarks, MPs José Luis Sagián, Ana Olivera, and Pedro Jisdonian also addressed the ethnic cleansing of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and the issue of Armenian prisoners being held unlawfully in Azerbaijan. They recalled that the Uruguayan Parliament had unanimously adopted a resolution calling on Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian detainees.

The Uruguayan lawmakers expressed their deep respect and solidarity with the Armenian people and the Armenian community of Uruguay. They also welcomed the presence of Armenian Ambassador Mariam Gevorgyan at the session and highly praised the work of the Armenian Embassy.