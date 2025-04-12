Up next
WASHINGTON, DC — “I welcome the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward establishing peace,” stated U.S. President Donald Trump in a congratulatory message to the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz. The message was published on the website of Azerbaijan’s state news agency, Azertag.

“The United States and Azerbaijan have a long history of working together. I hope that in the coming years, we will take steps toward new major initiatives,” Trump noted, adding, “I am grateful to Azerbaijan for its friendship with our partner Israel and for the support shown to that country.”

“The United States will continue to support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” Trump concluded.

A few days earlier, Eric Jacobson, Senior Advisor at the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources, stated that the U.S. President is eagerly anticipating the signing of a long-awaited peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

 

