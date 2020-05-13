Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 180, for a total of 3,718.

According to the report, as of May 13, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,500.

Another COVID-19 patient died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 48 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,149.

In total, 34,766 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

