BRUSSELS — The Armenian Genocide monument in Ixelles, Brussels has been desecrated, the Committee of Armenians of Belgium reports.

The Committee condemns this desecration committed the day after the commemorations of the 1915 genocide, Sunday 24 April.

“This act can only be interpreted as an expression of hostility and an attempt to intimidate Belgians of Armenian origin, most of whom come from families who were victims of the genocide. The denial of the Armenian genocide is indeed the most common expression of the strong anti-Armenian prejudice promoted in Belgium as elsewhere by the authorities of the Republic of Turkey and by associations and elected officials linked to it,” the Committee said.

The monument has been marked with insults and three crescent moons. The text of the graffiti on the monument also targets Garo Paylan, ethnic Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament.

