SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of two new members: Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas and Senate President pro Tempore Senator Mike McGuire. They are welcomed by over 50 colleagues including Chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian, board members: Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, and Assemblymember David Tangipa.

“I’m proud to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Diversity is California’s greatest strength, and the Armenian-American community has contributed so much to the cultural, civic, and economic fabric of our state. As Speaker, I’m committed to uplifting Armenian voices and working alongside my colleagues to preserve history and ensure every Californian is represented at our Capitol,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

“It is an honor to have Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. California is home to the largest diaspora of Armenians outside of Armenia and I look forward to working with them to celebrate and preserve the rich culture and heritage of Armenian Americans,” said Assemblymember John Harabedian, Chair of the California Legislative Armenian Caucus Foundation.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation has now expanded to 54 members to include:

Chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian, Senate President pro Tempore Senator Mike McGuire, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Megan Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Caroline Menjivar, Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, Senator Laura Richardson, Senator Susan Rubio, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares, Speaker Robert Rivas, Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, Assemblymember Juan Alanis, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Assemblymember Marc Berman, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Stan Ellis, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Robert Garcia, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez, Assemblymember Heather Hadwick, Assemblymember Matt Haney, Assemblymember Maggy Krell, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Alex Lee, Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo, Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, Assemblymember Liz Ortega, Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Assemblymember Darshana Patel, Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez, Assemblymember Chris Rogers, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, Assemblymember Catherine Stefani, Assemblymember Tri Ta, Assemblymember David Tangipa, Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, and Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.