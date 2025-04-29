Thousands Rally for “Truth Preserved, Justice Pursued” in Glendale and Beyond

GLENDALE, CA — In a powerful display of unity and remembrance, thousands of Armenian Americans across Southern California gathered to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Under the theme “Truth Preserved, Justice Pursued,” the events honored the 1.5 million lives lost between 1915 and 1923 and reaffirmed the community’s enduring commitment to justice, accountability, and historical truth.

Organized by the Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC) and the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles for the Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide (UACLA), the day’s events drew religious leaders, elected officials, and community advocates who stressed that recognition alone is not enough. They called for continued action in the face of ongoing threats, including the 2023 ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijani forces.

“Recognition is only the first step. True justice requires accountability and action,” said Mehran Khatchadorian, Chairman of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party – Western United States. “Today, we remember our martyrs and stand united in demanding justice not just for past crimes, but for the ongoing atrocities faced by Armenians in Artsakh.”

The commemorations began with a religious service and wreath-laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello. Religious leaders from multiple denominations led prayers, while dignitaries, organizational heads, and community members laid flowers in tribute to the victims.

In the afternoon, the community assembled at Parcher Plaza outside Glendale City Hall for a large-scale rally. The event honored not only the victims of the 1915-1923 genocide but also those who have fought to defend Armenia and Artsakh.

The rally opened with a color guard presented by AGBU and Homenetmen Scouts, followed by the Hamazkayin Choir’s performance of the national anthems of the United States, Armenia, and Artsakh.

Speakers emphasized the importance of remembrance coupled with advocacy.

As master of ceremonies, David Okjian of the Armenian Assembly of America delivered the opening remarks, setting the somber yet resilient tone for the afternoon. Keynote speakers Kevork Zoryan and Lena Hovanessian, addressing the crowd in both Armenian and English, reflected on the historical significance of the day and underscored the ongoing need for sustained vigilance.

His Eminence Archbishop Kegham Khacherian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the United States, offered spiritual reflections, calling for unity and perseverance.

A Call for Action Beyond Remembrance

Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian stressed that April 24 must inspire action, not just reflection.

“Commemorating the Armenian Genocide is not only about remembering the past—it is about justice, recognition, and preventing such atrocities from happening again. Truth cannot be buried, and we reaffirm our commitment to ‘never again,’” he said.

State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez and Assemblymember John Hairabedian reinforced California’s steadfast support for Armenian causes. Senator Pérez condemned ongoing efforts to distort history, declaring, “Regardless of what the federal administration decides or what language they use, we will never bow to pressure from the Turkish government.” She promised that California would continue to stand firm for remembrance, justice, and truth.

Assemblymember Hairabedian outlined a broader vision for achieving justice:

“Victory is not just holding rallies and making speeches. Victory is Turkey and Azerbaijan admitting their crimes, educating their people, repatriating Artsakh, ensuring Armenians return to their homeland with reparations, and protecting Armenia’s borders and historic lands,” he said.

“Until then, we must live April 24th every year, never resting, never forgetting, and fighting for justice every single day.”

Senator Schiff Reaffirms Commitment

U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, a long-time advocate for Armenian issues, addressed the crowd with a powerful message. He recalled his decades of service to the Armenian American community and his many personal conversations with genocide survivors. Schiff highlighted the importance of official U.S. recognition but warned of the dangers of moral equivalence and inaction in the face of aggression.

“Just as when I was a State Senator, and when I served in the House of Representatives, as your U.S. Senator, I always stood with the Armenian community,” Schiff stated, vowing continued advocacy.

He criticized the continued violence by Azerbaijan and condemned the historic failure of U.S. administrations to hold aggressors accountable, calling denial of genocide a “second genocide” that continues the assault on a people’s history and existence.

Community Strength and Resilience

Suzy Atityan-Dammron, Board Member of the Armenian Council of America—an organization instrumental in organizing the day’s events—highlighted the power of collective memory and action.

“Each generation carries the torch of truth. Our presence here today sends a clear message: we will not allow our history to be erased, nor our rights to be violated,” she said.

As the ceremonies concluded, participants were reminded that remembrance must always be paired with advocacy and action. The Armenian American community remains unwavering—committed to preserving truth, seeking justice