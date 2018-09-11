Top Posts
Silicon Valley Heads to Armenia for Tech Summit

September 11, 2018

HIVE Ventures, the leading venture fund focused on investing in Armenian entrepreneurs, is hosting its fourth annual HIVE Tech Summit in Yerevan, Armenia on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

HIVE Ventures serves as a bridge between Armenia and Silicon Valley. The fund provides Armenian startups with investment, mentorship, and access to Silicon Valley resources and network. In addition, HIVE helps US-based companies open offices in Armenia.

To date, HIVE has invested in over 30 startups across the US and Armenia, including ServiceTitan, Gecko Robotics, Embodied, and CodeFights. HIVE has co-invested with leading venture capital funds including Y Combinator, Iconiq Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Intel Capital and Amazon.

The HIVE Tech Summit will include 1:1 meetings with startups and investors, and panels and presentations from some of the most successful Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and investors.

The event will feature speakers from many of the top VC funds and companies including Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, Base10VC, Founders Embassy, Gecko Robotics, ServiceTitan, Hoodline, Benchmark, Amazon, Pinterest and Slack.

HIVE Ventures was founded in 2014 by Nina Achadjian and is backed by the Hirair & Anna Hovnanian Foundation.

For more information about the Tech Summit, go to www.hiveventures.co.

 

