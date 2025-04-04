YEREVAN — Former Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan has been appointed as Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, with residence in New York. The relevant decree was signed by the Armenian President on April 4.

Another presidential decree officially recalled Mher Margaryan from the position of Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

Earlier, the Armenian Prime Minister issued a decision relieving Hovhannisyan of his duties as Deputy Foreign Minister, a post he had held since November 9, 2021.