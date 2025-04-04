Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Former Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan has been appointed as Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, with residence in New York. The relevant decree was signed by the Armenian President on April 4.

Another presidential decree officially recalled Mher Margaryan from the position of Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

Earlier, the Armenian Prime Minister issued a decision relieving Hovhannisyan of his duties as Deputy Foreign Minister, a post he had held since November 9, 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

American Armenian Rose Float Association Announcement on the 2020 Rose Parade

Massis Post has received many inquiries today on the American Armenian Rose…

Armenia’s Economic Activity Index Grows 6,1% in January

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Armenia’s economic activity index grew 6,1 % in January…

Talking About a Trump-Pashinyan Meeting is Pointless

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the United States next week to…

France and Armenia Regard Azerbaijan’s Aggressive Actions as Encroachment on Democracy

PARIS (Arka) — Gérard Larcher, Speaker of the French Senate, received received…