YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted a delegation led by Tran Thanh Man, President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who is on an official visit to Armenia.

The Prime Minister welcomed Tran Thanh Man’s visit and emphasized the importance of developing friendly relations with Vietnam. Pashinyan noted that high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries demonstrate a mutual interest in deepening and expanding bilateral relations—an encouraging and positive process.

Tran Thanh Man, in turn, thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and stressed that his visit aims to further strengthen and deepen the friendship between Armenia and Vietnam.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for developing multifaceted bilateral cooperation, highlighting the need to implement concrete steps and initiatives to revitalize economic relations.

The interlocutors also underscored the importance of continuing interparliamentary cooperation, which can serve as an additional impetus for the development of bilateral ties.

Nikol Pashinyan and Tran Thanh Man also exchanged views on a number of issues of regional significance.