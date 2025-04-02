BOSTON, MA – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has officially proclaimed April as Armenian Heritage Month, urging all residents of the Commonwealth to observe the month in a meaningful and respectful manner.

“Armenian-Americans have made significant contributions to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of Massachusetts, enriching the state with their traditions, values, and entrepreneurial spirit,” the proclamation states.

The first wave of Armenian migration to the United States was prompted by the horrific massacres of Armenians under the rule of Sultan Abdul Hamid. Later, during the Armenian Genocide, an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed, deported, or forcibly converted. Migration to Massachusetts continued after World War II and again following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Early Armenian immigrants came in search of physical safety, freedom, and liberty of conscience—values that have empowered them and their descendants to thrive for generations.

“In acknowledging the enormous challenges and sacrifices the Armenian people have faced, we reaffirm that Armenian culture is an integral part of American culture, with a strong influence across all spheres of life,” the proclamation continues.

This year’s proclamation was initiated by high school student Anahit Marutyan, whose advocacy and dedication played a vital role in its issuance. Her achievement is a source of pride and inspiration for the Armenian-American community and beyond.