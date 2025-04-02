Up next
PASADENA   –  The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) Scholarship Fund Committee is excited to announce the start of the 2025-2026 AEBU Scholarship program application period. Beginning April 1, 2025, undergraduate students who meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply for this excellent educational opportunity.

Scholarships of up to $2,000 each will be granted to deserving students who fulfill the following criteria:

  • Be of Armenian descent
  • Be enrolled full-time at an accredited four-year U.S. university
  • Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5
  • Demonstrate active involvement in community service

Detailed applications must be submitted no later than June 30, 2025 at  https://aebu.org/our-programs/scholarship/.

Mailed submissions should be sent to:
AEBU Scholarship Committee
1060 N. Allen Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91104

All mailed applications must be postmarked by the deadline. For assistance or questions, please contact the committee at (626) 344-7321.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by July 31, 2025, and an awards ceremony honoring recipients will be held on August 24, 2025.

Founded in 1969, the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union continues its longstanding commitment to education by providing scholarships and supporting community service initiatives.

Established to empower individuals through educational support, AEBU remains dedicated to creating opportunities for academic excellence within the Armenian community.

For detailed information, visit https://aebu.org/.

