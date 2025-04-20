Up next
DOHA, QATAR — Olympic silver and bronze medalist, World Champion, and two-time European Champion Arthur Davtyan has won the gold medal at the 5th stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Doha, Qatar.

The 32-year-old gymnast secured 14.449 points in the vault final, earning his fourth career medal in World Cup stages.

Earlier in the competition, Hamlet Manukyan, also representing Armenia under the leadership of head coach Hakob Serobyan, claimed the gold medal in the pommel horse event with a score of 14.700.

Additionally, in the rings event, Armenian gymnasts won two more medals:

Vahagn Davtyan earned silver with 14.333 points

Artur Avetisyan took bronze with 14.200 points

This marks another successful showing for the Armenian team in international gymnastics.

