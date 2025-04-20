CHISINAU, MOLDOVA — At the European Weightlifting Championships in Moldova, Armenian athletes delivered an outstanding performance, securing multiple medals across various weight categories.

Garik Karapetyan – Two-Time European Champion

Garik Karapetyan, member of Armenia’s men’s national weightlifting team and reigning European champion, claimed the gold medal in the 109kg category with a combined total of 411 kg. This marks his second career European title, and the first gold medal for Armenia at this year’s competition.

Snatch: 185 kg (Gold), Clean & Jerk: 226 kg (Gold)

Simon Martirosyan – European Silver Medalist

Two-time Olympic silver medalist and two-time world and European champion Simon Martirosyan earned silver with a total of 406 kg.

Snatch: 181 kg (Silver), Clean & Jerk: 225 kg (Silver)

Liana Gyurjyan – European Silver Medalist

Liana Gyurjyan, a two-time U23 European champion and youth world champion, secured the silver medal in her category with a total of 246 kg.

Snatch: 106 kg (4th place), Clean & Jerk: 140 kg (Small Silver Medal)

Davit Hovhannisyan – European Bronze Medalist

Competing in the men’s 96 kg division, Davit Hovhannisyan won the bronze medal with a total of 373 kg.

Snatch: 173 kg (Small Bronze Medal), Clean & Jerk: 203 kg (Bronze Medal)

Anna Amroyan – European Silver Medalist

In the 76 kg women’s category, Anna Amroyan lifted: Snatch: 95 kg and 100 kg

Clean & Jerk: 126 kg and 131 kg (Bronze in Clean & Jerk)

Her combined total of 231 kg earned her the silver medal in the overall ranking.

Rafik Harutyunyan – European Silver Medalist

Rafik Harutyunyan, competing in the 81 kg men’s division, won silver with a 343 kg total.

Snatch: 158 kg (Small Silver Medal), Clean & Jerk: 185 kg (1 successful attempt)

Gor Sahakyan – European Silver Medalist

Gor Sahakyan, a two-time European champion and world bronze medalist, competed in the 73 kg category and claimed silver with a total of 338 kg.

Snatch: 153 kg (Bronze), Clean & Jerk: 185 kg (Bronze)

Garnik Cholakyan – European Bronze Medalist

In the 61 kg category, Garnik Cholakyan earned his first senior European medal, winning bronze with a combined total of 275 kg.

Snatch: 124 kg (Silver), Clean & Jerk: 151 kg (4th place)

Alexandra Grigoryan – European Silver Medalist

On April 14, 19-year-old Alexandra Grigoryan, a world bronze medalist and European champion, competed in the 55 kg women’s division.

Snatch: 85 kg (6th place), Clean & Jerk: 117 kg (Gold in this discipline)

Total: 202 kg (Overall Silver Medal)

These remarkable performances underscore Armenia’s strength and continued dominance in the sport of weightlifting across Europe.