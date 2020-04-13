Author
LOS ANGELES – LA County Department of Public Health spokesperson Garin Ohannessian issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19 virus along with general statistical data and information for caretakers and individuals who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale as having one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the County, with 255 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (103 cases), North Hollywood (127 cases), Hollywood (117 cases), East Hollywood (48 cases), Little Armenia (41 cases), Sunland (32 cases), Tujunga (15 cases), Montebello (53 cases) and Pasadena (117 cases). For a complete up to date list, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/locations.htm

