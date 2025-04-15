Up next
YEREVAN – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, held a telephone conversation with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic.

During the call, the ministers discussed topics related to the Armenia–France bilateral partnership.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the security situation in the region and the ongoing efforts to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus. He emphasized, among other points, the importance of signing the Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed Armenia’s deep appreciation for France’s continued interest and support in this matter, as demonstrated by Minister Barrot.

