NEW YORK — AGBU Arts to present the “Armenians in Jazz” tour, a series of performances highlighting the artistry and contributions of Armenian jazz musicians. The tour features internationally recognized artists Vardan Ovsepian (piano), Noah Garabedian (double bass), Karen Kocharyan (drums), and Emmanuel Hovhannisyan (duduk,blul), blending contemporary jazz with traditional Armenian musical elements, including ancient Armenian folk instruments.

The tour will run from April 30 to May 4, with concerts in New York (April 30), Boston (May 2), Dallas (May 3), and Pasadena (May 4).

“This series offers a rare opportunity for Armenian-Americans to celebrate authentic jazz from Armenia while discovering the significant but often overlooked contributions of Armenians to the genre. It’s an invitation for jazz enthusiasts and the uninitiated alike to experience a deeper connection to this music and its rich history. Through such initiatives, AGBU Arts continues its mission to support and showcase Armenian artists on a global stage,” stated Director of AGBU Arts, Hayk Arsenyan.

In addition, the concert tour coincides with the English-language release of Jazz in Armenia, a landmark publication authored by the late Armen “Chico” Tutunjyan, a pioneering figure in Armenian jazz. Originally published in Russian in 2014, the book chronicles 85 years of jazz in Armenia. It features portraits of over 50 key Armenian jazz musicians, biographical sketches of more than 80 others, and over 70 QR codes linking to audio and video recordings. The book is available at agbubookstore.org.

Reflecting on his father’s work, Hayk Tutunjyan said: “This book is one of my father’s greatest legacies. It is more than a jazz encyclopedia—it’s a personal account of the key moments that shaped Armenian jazz. Jazz in Armenia is the most comprehensive work on the subject, and I’m proud it’s now available in English with the support of the AGBU Arts program. I hope it inspires future generations and fosters a deeper appreciation for Armenia’s jazz heritage.”

For tickets and more information visit agbu.org/events.