STEPANAKERT — The anti-air defense forces of Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army have shot down an unmanned drone belonging to Azerbaijan’s military.

The Orbiter drone crossed the country’s air border from the east of the Line of Contact at 12:15pm local time on Saturday, says an official press release by the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The frontline military subdivisions of the Defense Army keep Nagorno-Karabakh’s land and air borders under strong control, taking retaliatory action when necessary.