YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan, who has arrived in Yerevan to participate in the first Global Armenian Summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed the MP Paylan, highlighted his participation in the summit devoted to the discussion of the problems of the Pan-Armenian agenda and his willingness to contribute to the solution of those problems.

Garo Paylan presented the current state of the Armenian community in Turkey, issues related to community life.

The interlocutors exchanged thoughts on the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

Earlier in the day, Paylan met with First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan at his residence

The former  president and Paylan discussed the prospects of normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations during the over 2-hour long meeting.

Ter-Petrosyan’s chief advisor Zhirayr Liparityan also participated in the discussion.

