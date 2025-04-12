ANTALYA — Armenia and Turkey are in discussions regarding the restoration of the Ani Bridge, according to Serdar Kılıç, Turkey’s special representative in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process. He made the statement during an interview with Azerbaijani media in Antalya.

Talks about joint efforts to restore the Ani Bridge have been ongoing between Armenia and Turkey since 2023.

Kılıç also noted that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey and Armenia is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“We had interactions with Ruben Rubinyan (Armenia’s special representative for the normalization process with Turkey), but the exact date of the next meeting has not yet been agreed upon,” Kılıç stated.

Azerbaijani journalists asked Kılıç whether Turkey had requested Armenia to amend its Constitution. Kılıç did not provide a clear response.

“Nikol Pashinyan has also made statements regarding constitutional changes. In this context, Armenia will make the necessary amendments to its Constitution,” Kılıç said.