WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representatives Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) introduced bipartisan legislation that would facilitate the Library of Congress to enhance education and awareness on the Armenian Genocide, and allocate $2 million per year for five years to enable this initiative, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

“As the saying goes, if we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it,” said Congresswoman Maloney. “That is why I am proud to announce the Armenian Genocide Education Act to teach the horrors and lessons of the Armenian Genocide accurately and effectively. Both chambers of Congress voted with overwhelming bipartisan majorities to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, and last year President Biden made it clear that it is the official position of the United States that these systematic killings were genocide. It is imperative that we now ensure Americans have access to the resources they need to learn and teach about this atrocity.”

The Armenian Genocide Education Act will provide for the development and national dissemination of accurate, relevant, and accessible resources to promote understanding about how and why the Armenian Genocide happened, including public access to digital resources.

“Our darkest moments as a human race have come during times when those who knew better stood silently, making excuses for passivity and allowing injustice and persecution to reign. We must acknowledge the atrocities of the past so that we might hopefully prevent them in the future,” said Congressman Bilirakis. “One of the best ways to achieve this goal is through education and awareness, which is why I am proud to co-introduce the Armenian Genocide Education Act with Carolyn Maloney.”

Last week, Armenian Council of America issued a statement in support of the bill. “ACA is grateful to Congresswoman Maloney and Congressman Bilirakis for spearheading the Armenian Genocide Education Act,” said ACA Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian. “In the wake of official US recognition, this bill will enable the Library of Congress to take the proper next steps in promoting education on the Armenian Genocide. Each genocide is unique, however each case also shares similar patterns and dynamics with other genocide and offers lessons about the past, present and future. Unfortunately, the thought of ethnic cleansing or genocide, is still seen as a viable option, as evident by the Azerbaijani regime’s actions towards Armenians in Artsakh and Armenia. ACA wholly supports this bill and looks forward to its passage by Congress.”

In addition to Reps. Maloney and Bilirakis the following Members have joined as original cosponsors: Nanette Barragán (D-CA), Karen Bass (D-CA), Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Katherine Clark (D-MA), J. Luis Correa (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Danny K. Davis (D-IL), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), John Garamendi (D-CA), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Josh Harder (D-CA), Brian Higgins (D-NY), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), James P. McGovern (D-MA), Grace Meng (D-NY), Grace F. Napolitano (D-CA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Scott Peters (D-CA), Katie Porter (D-CA), Linda Sánchez (D-CA), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Christopher H. Smith (R-NJ), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Lori Trahan (D-MA), David Valadao (R-CA), and Juan Vargas (D-CA).