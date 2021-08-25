YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenia’s economic activity in the first seven months of 2021 increased by 5.2% compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National Statistical Committee (NSC).

It said the economic activity index in July 2021 was up 5.8% from the same month of 2020 and 7.4% up from June 2021.

According to the official data, in January-July 2021, the industrial output increased by 2.1% year-on-year to approximately 1.226 trillion drams. In July 2021 compared to July 2020, the indicator was up 1.7%, and compared to June 2021 it did not change.

The NSC said all sectors of economy expanded during the first seven months of 2021. The construction sector grew by 8.8% to about 160.6 billion drams. In July 2021 compared to July 2020, the growth was 2.2%, and compared to June 2021 – 12.1%.

The services sector (excluding trade) in January-July 2021 amounted to 1.025 trillion drams, which is 4.4% higher than in January-July 2020. In July 2021 compared to July 2020, the indicator increased by 14.4%, and compared to June 2021 – by 3.3%.

According to the statistics, the domestic trade in January-July 2021 amounted to about 1.8 trillion drams, having increased by 7.5% compared to the same period in 2020. In July 2021 compared to July 2020, the indicator increased by 5.2%, and compared to June 2021 – by 6.5%.

During the same period Armenia’s foreign trade turnover in January-July 2021 amounted to $4,306.4 billion, which is 15.1% higher than in the same period in 2020, according to the numbers, released today by the NSC.

It said in July 2021 compared to July 2020, the foreign trade turnover increased by 22.9%, and compared to June 2021 – by 2.6%. In January-July 2021, the f foreign trade turnover in Armenian drams was worth 2.226 trillion drams.

Armenian exports in January-July 2021 when compared to January-July 2020 increased by 23.2% amounting to $1,641.5 billion. Compared to June 2021 they fell by 9.1%. In dram equivalent, exports amounted to 848.6 billion drams.

Imports in the reporting period amounted to $2,664.9 billion, recording an increase of 10.6% when compared to January-July 2020. In July 2021, compared to July 2020, imports increased by 22.4%, and compared to June 2021, by 10.7%. In dram equivalent, imports in January-July 2021 stood at 1,377.4 trillion drams. ($1 – 490.56 drams).