NYON — Armenia will face Georgia in League B/C play-offs of the UEFA Nations League.

The draw took place on November 22 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Armenian national team finished second in Group 4 of League C, while Georgia finished third in its group in League B.

The first match between the two teams will take place on March 20, 2025, in Yerevan, the return match is scheduled for March 23.

Other pairing in B/C play-offs are:

Kosovo vs Iceland

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland

Slovakia vs Slovenia